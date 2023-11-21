Obi to Jonathan @66: They’re eroding your sacrifice for democracy

•He’s icon of democracy—PDP

By John Alechenu

The presidential candidate of Labour Party in the February 25, 2023, election, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed sadness that the legacy of free, fair and credible elections left behind by former President GoodLuck Jonathan was being eroded by persons he described as hawks.

This is even as Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, described the former President as icon of democracy.

Obi expressed his feelings in a birthday message to the former Nigerian leader who recently celebrated his 66th birthday.

In a series of tweets on his X (formally Twitter) handle yesterday, Obi congratulated former President Jonathan on his birthday while expressing gratitude to him for his huge sacrifice for democracy in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

The former Anambra State governor, however, expressed regrets that some hawks were making spirited efforts to undermine democracy in the country.

He said: “May I on behalf of my family, heartily congratulate Your Excellency, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, as you mark your 66th birthday anniversary today.

“I thank God for what he has used you to do for our country, Africa, and global democracies as President and former President who continues to be a good vehicle for free, fair, transparent, and violent free elections.

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has hailed the former president, describing him as a statesman who continued to stand out as a national icon of democracy and international statesman; a sincere, selfless, humble, courageous and patriotic leader.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, said: “Nigerians across all divides celebrate President Jonathan for his unwavering commitment in upholding democracy tenets of rule of law, separation of powers, constitutionally guaranteed freedom and rights of citizens, the principles of justice, equity and fairness; dedication to free, fair and credible election in Nigeria in line with the manifesto and policy thrust of the PDP; credentials that are indelible in our national annals.

“Dr. Jonathan is celebrated for his efforts in strengthening the bond of unity, love, harmonious living, mutual respect and understanding among Nigerians as well as creating an atmosphere for free enterprise, which enabled our nation to thrive in all sectors under his watch.