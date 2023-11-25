Obi hails ‘Elder Brother’ Atiku at 77

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Saturday, congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on the occasion of his 77th birthday.

In a congratulatory message on his X account, Obi hailed Atiku as a ‘dear Respected Elder Brother and leader’ who has contributed positively to the economic growth of the nation.

His words: Your Excellency, My Very dear Respected Elder Brother and leader, Alhaji Abubakar, Waziri Adamawa, I rejoice with you as you mark your 77th birthday today.

“Along with your family, friends and numerous well wishers, I celebrate your many contributions to the socio-political and economic development of our beloved country and in particular your unique role in deepening our nation’s democracy.

“You have undoubtedly positively impacted the nation’s economic growth through your various business establishments which not only create jobs for our people but add to our overall national productivity.

“You have, also through your educational institutions continued to add to the growth of education and man power development in our country. In this field you have added tremendous value to all tiers of education through your investment in institutions at all levels: primary, secondary, and tertiary levels.

“Your many scholarship awards to students have expanded opportunities to the indigent. You have contributed to pulling people out of poverty through your business establishments which not only create jobs for our people but add to ou overall national productivity.

“May God grant you more wisdom to continue to contribute to the progress of our dear nation and to grant you more healthy and fruitful years ahead as you age gracefully.

“Happy birthday Sir.”