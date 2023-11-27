OAU student lands in hospital after ending hand wash-a-thon for Guinness World Records

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The 200-level student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife Osun state, Subair Enitan, early midnight on Monday completed 58 hours of hand wash-a-thon.

This is in a bid to set a record for the longest hand cloth washing by an individual after applying to the Guinness World Record for the task last June.

She began the quest on Friday afternoon at the Student Union Building Motor park inside the University campus with thousands of students rallying around her.

Various students artist and University officials also paid solidarity visit to the task pavilion to cheer her to victory.

She completed the 58 hours around midnight on Monday from where she was taken in the School Ambulance to the institution’s clinic for a medical check.

Speaking before heading to the clinic, Enitan said she was fulfilled to have completed the task right in front of her mother, Omogbolabo Afolake, who was at the venue for over two days.

“I am very fulfilled to have completed the task right in front of my mum, friends and colleagues who thronged this venue to show love and support my ambition”, she said.