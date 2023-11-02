OAU Raid: No more sting operations at night – EFCC

Stock photo

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has directed all Commands of the anti-graft Commission to stop sting operations at night time.

Spokesperson of the Commission, Dele Oyewale, said the chairman gave the directive in Abuja in reaction to the arrest of 69 suspected internet fraudsters by operatives of the Ibadan Zonal of the agency at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State.

He further stated that many of the suspects duly profiled by the command have been released, while profiling of suspects yet unreleased will be completed.

“The commission wishes to assure the public that it will not relent in its adherence to the rule of law, in the exercise of its mandate,” Oyewale said.