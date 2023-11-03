NYSC celebrates Gowon at 89

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

In celebration of the 89th birthday of Gen Dr Yakubu Gowon (GCFR), the founder of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the Director General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Yushau Dogara Ahmed, led a delegation of Directors, Staff, and Corps Members to express their felicitations and gratitude.



Brigadier General Ahmed on Friday expressed heartfelt appreciation for Gowon’s life and contributions to the NYSC.

He highlighted the importance of Gowon’s continued involvement in the NYSC, stating, “We are deeply grateful to God for sparing General Gowon’s life to see his eighty-ninth birthday. We pray for his long life as the NYSC continues to benefit immensely from his wealth of knowledge.”



In response, General Gowon expressed gratitude to the NYSC for their continued dedication to the scheme’s original vision.



“I am sincerely thankful to the entire NYSC for keeping the flag of the scheme flying with several innovations,” Gowon said.



The former Head of State also expressed confidence in the prospective NYSC Trust fund bill. While he did not provide details, he expressed optimism about the bill’s potential to further the NYSC’s goals.

In his remarks, General Gowon further emphasized the importance of dedication and patriotism among Corps Members.



He encouraged them to persist in their service to the nation, saying, “I urge all Corps Members to continue to be disciplined, loyal, and patriotic in their service to the nation.”



The NYSC, founded by General Gowon in 1973, continues to play a vital role in fostering unity and development among Nigerian youths.



The celebrations honouring General Gowon’s birthday highlight the enduring impact of his leadership and vision for the nation’s youth.