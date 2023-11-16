NUPENG solicits support as PTD elects leaders 

By Victor AhiumaYoung

Members of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, Branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, have elected Augustine Egbon, as their National Chairman.

The new chairman from the Benin Unit of Warri Zonal Council of the Union emerged as national chairman at a special delegates’ conference held Tuesday, October 31, 2023, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The special delegates’ conference was attended by among others, the President of NUPENG, Prince Williams Akporeha, the General Secretary of the Union, Olawale Afolabi, Registrar of Trade Union, Mr Amos Falonipe and representing the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, was the Labour Controller of Oyo State, Mr Festus Igbinosun.

Also in attendance were the President of National Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO, Othman Yusuf, Executive Secretary of NARTO. Mr Aloga Ogogo, and former NUPENG General Secretary, Joseph Akinlaja.

Members of the National Executive Council, NEC, of NUPENG, former National Chairmen of the PTD Branch including like Tijjani Zubairu and Otunba Salimon Oladiti were also present with chairmen and secretaries of other branches of the Union as observers.

A statement by the President and General Secretary of NUPENG, Prince Williams Akporeha and Olawale Afolabi, respectively, informed that “ln compliance with the judgement delivered by Justice Bashar Alkali of the National lndustrial Court of Nigeria, in the Yenagoa Judicial Division, Balyesa State, which nullified the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Branch of NUPENG,s election held on 30th June 2O22 in lbadan, Oyo State, the leadership of NUPENG convened and peacefully held a Special Delegates Conference for the PTD branch of NUPENG on the 31st of October 2023 at the University of Ibadan Conference Center in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“The Special Delegates Conference fully attended by 712 delegates representing 177 Units of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Branch of NUPENG from the four Zonal Councils of the Union in Warri, Kaduna, Lagos and Port Harcourt Zones.

“At the end of well-conducted elections, Augustine Egbon from Benin Unit of the Warri Zonal Council of the Union was duly returned elected as the National Chairman of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Branch of the Union in accordance with the Bye Law of the Branch and Constitution of the Union.

“Other Officers returned elected after the elections are: Malut Abubakar (National Deputy Chairman 1), Odinakachi Nwafor (National Deputy Chairman 2), Oluchi Chinagorum (National Secretary), Oluyemisi Omasanyan(National Treasurer),

Shaibu Mohammed Liba (National Trustee ), Dauda Hamsat Olabisi ( National Vice- Chairman Lagos Zone), Mathias Ote (National Vice-Chairman Warri Zone ), Lawal Garba (National Vice-Chairman Kaduna Zone), and Olaoluwa Akinmuyise (National Vice- Chairman Port Harcourt Zone).

“Also elected are Yunusa Ibrahim Beji (National Auditor ), Mufuatu Bello (National Financial Secretary), Shuwa Oyemami (National PRO ),

Timothy Iseoluwa (National Welfare Officer), Oha Anthony (National Chief Whip), and Emmanuel Omokero (National Assistant Secretary).

“We request all members of the general public, government institutions, security agencies and all other stakeholders in the Oil and Gas Industry to grant these newly elected officers all the necessary recognition and support to carry out their official responsibilities as Union leaders.”