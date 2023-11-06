NPFL: 12,000-capacity stadium filled as Doma United thrash rival Gombe United 3-0

Doma United’s head coach, Akinade Onigbinde, has praised fans of both Gombe United and his team for peacefully comporting themselves during their Match Day seven fixture of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).The match was played on Sunday at Pantami Township Stadium, Gombe, which both teams use as home ground for their NPFL matches, but Gombe United played host to Doma United in the match day seven fixture.Onigbinde, in a post-match conference after his team defeated Gombe United 3-0, said the fans deserved commendation for their peaceful conduct.According to him, the unity of support from fans of both clubs showed the fans’ love for Gombe State football clubs.“Today the fans were really something else, everybody changed from Doma United and Gombe United fans and they became one.“The fans showed that they were all Gombe State fans and they gave the teams support, we are very excited about their support and peaceful conduct,” said Onigbinde.He also praised his players for converting three of the chances created during the match.He said his team worked hard for the three points so that they could move up on the league table and, “we are glad we got the three points.”He stated that his team’s win against Gombe United was a moral booster ahead of their mid-week match against Bendel Insurance.On his part, coach of Gombe United, Mohammed Babaganaru, turned down a request for interview when approached by journalists.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 12,000-capacity stadium was completely filled as they were no empty seats at the facility.Some fans who could not get seat had to stand for 90 minutes to watch their team play.

NAN also reports that Emmanuel Jesam scored a brace in the 54th and the 86th minutes of the game, while Emmanuel Ekpenyong scored in the 52nd minute to complete the three goals routing of Gombe United.