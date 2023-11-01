Nothing wrong with father quarrelling with son, problem ‘ll be resolved – Fubara

Gov. Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed optimism that the political crisis ongoing in the state would be resolved amicably.

Fubara disclosed this on Wednesday when the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, led a military delegation to the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He noted that there is nothing wrong with a father having an issue with his son, saying that the political problems in the state would be resolved.

His words: “For our dear state, I know everybody is wondering what’s going on, what’s not going on. We are okay, there is no problem.

“If we have an internal issue, it will be resolved and everything will go back to normal. There is nothing wrong if a father and a son have a problem if there is any problem, but I don’t think there is anything, whatever it is, we will resolve the issue.”