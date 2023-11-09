No evidence against Imo REC, will conduct guber poll, INEC insists

INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood

The Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) has insisted that the Imo State Resident Electoral Commission (REC), Prof Sylvia Agu, will conduct the upcoming election in the state.

Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, stated that calls for Agu to be removed are based on suspicion and that there’s no evidence of allegations levelled against her.

He made this known during an appearance on Channels TV Politics Today on Wednesday.

His words: “The REC will conduct the election. We don’t have any reason to remove her from there, and we don’t have any evidence that implicates her or proves any allegation that is being alleged at this time.

“The Commission takes its responsibility seriously, and we don’t joke with the conduct of elections. When there are complaints against our officers, we also don’t joke with complaints, but you must provide evidence that our officers are culpable.

“As far as we are concerned, we haven’t seen anything to implicate the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Imo State.”

Oyekanmi also assured political parties and voters that INEC will be fair and unbiased in the conduct of the election in the state.

“The assurance we are giving to all political parties is that we are not going to allow any pandering towards any interest in this election; our interest is to conduct free, fair, and credible elections,” he said.