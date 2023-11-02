NNPCL: Group Decries call for Kyari’s Removal

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group , Nigeria Accountability Monitors(NAM) has chided the Coalition of Nigerian Legal Practitioners for allegedly calling for the sack of NNPC GCEO, Mele Kyari.

In a statement signed by the group’s Chairman, Sabiu Ibrahim , the Accountability Monitors stated that what the lawyers coalition had done was nothing but “acting the script of a few among the recently retired officials of the NNPC in an overhaul exercise meant to reposition the company.”

The group stated further that the call for Kyari’s removal was by “hacks working against a highly proactive Kyari/Ajiya led management team that has been exposing illegal oil refineries run by big thieves in the country.”

” Where does the Coalition of Lawyers stand? With oil thieves and mischievous persons who made good fortunes working under the Kyari/Ajia management team but recently retired to pave way for routine, legitimate succession? Or are they with the big thieves running illegal refineries? Why are they openly opposed to the transparency in managing the NNPC as a company in which all Nigerians are now equal stakeholders?”

“NAM hereby , gives the Coalition of Lawyers 48 hours ultimatum to tell Nigerians one reform policy of the Kyari/Ajia management team that is not necessary for the growth and economic development of Nigeria; or shut up and stop crying wolf where there is none .”

“NAM also challenged the lawyers group to name one person in the NNPC, at the moment, who they think has the transparency and bravery to break the NNPC away from the inglorious past, than Kyari and Ajiya.”

The group explainedfurther that it would no longer fold arms and allow others to attack the Kyari/Ajia management team that has successfully turned around the fortunes of the NNPC in.a way no one has ever done.

” Enough is enough.Though groups from the North have maintained unjustified silence over the attack on their illustrious sons in the current NNPCL management, we are fully prepared to legitimately defend the Kyari/Ajia reforms, to put an end to media attacks guided by regional coloration “

“Sources have also revealed to us, that some persons within the NNPC are also conniving with outside forces, to undermine the sterling achievements of the Kyari/Ajia- led management; or at least give a dent to their credible leadership of this African oil giant.”

The group added that such persons would not succeed in their demonic agenda against Nigeria and her efficient, transparent NNPC management.