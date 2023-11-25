NMU holds first convocation, confers honorary PhD on Tompolo, Diete Spiff

…graduates 239

By Jimitota Onoyume

The Nigeria Maritime University, NMU, Okerenkoko, Delta state, has conferred an honorary doctorate degree on an ex-militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo and His Majesty, Alfred Diete Spiff, Seriyal II, Amanyanabo of Twon Brass kingdom, Bayelsa state at its combined convocation ceremony.

Shortly after the Vice Chancellor Professor Emmanuel Adigio decorated the ex-militant leader, Dr Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo with his academic gowns, he announced that he had admitted him into the degree of doctor of education.

“By the power vested in me as the Vice Chancellor of the Nigeria Maritime University I admit you into the degree of doctor of education “, he said.

The university said the academic honour on Tompolo was in appreciation of his contributions to the university and his peace-building effort in the Niger Delta region.

The VC further announced that His Majesty Diete Spiff was admitted into the degree of letters in literature.

Meantime, His Majesty Diete Spiff was also installed as the Chancellor of the Nigeria Maritime University, NMU.

President Bola Tinubu in his address read by Chief Keyamo congratulated the university, noting that since its establishment in May 2015, the premier Maritime university had brought peace to the Niger Delta region.

“I would like to note that since the establishment of the university, peace has returned to the entire Niger Delta region which in the past has been a hot shot of crisis and militancy”.

The president expressed hope that the university would grow to place the country on the list of great maritime economies in the world.

He assured that the federal government would continue to fund the university within the limits of available resources. The president also congratulated the university and the graduands.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adigio in his address gave a breakdown of the graduands, saying a total of seventeen bagged first class at the combined convocation ceremony.

He said among the list of the 239 graduands, a total of 114 came out second class upper.

“As I have already indicated, this is a combined convocation ceremony for the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic sessions for the 13 academic programmes of the university. The total number of students that we are graduating for the two academic sessions is two hundred and thirty-six “.

Governor of Delta state, His Excellency, Sheriff Oborevwori who was represented by his Commissioner for Higher Education Professor Nyerovwo Tonukari lauded the graduands, urging them to remain good ambassadors of the university.

He said the maritime university was dear to the state government, adding that the government was happy to identify with it.

Goodwill messages came from Chief Edwin Clark who was represented, former Minister of Police Affairs, Alaowei Broderick Bozimo and others.

Also in attendance were the Pere of Gbaramatu kingdom, His Royal Majesty Oboro-Gbaraun II, Aketekpe Agadagba, His Royal Majesty Monday Obukovwo Whiskey Udurhie I, Ovie of Idjerhe kingdom, Ken Robinson, spokesman Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF and so on.