NLC President to undergo ophthalmic investigation, brain scan

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

OWERRI — THE brutalized National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero has been referred for opthalmic investigation and brain scan following the injuries he sustained when suspected hired thugs and the police descended on him during the botched rally protest in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Recall that the national leadership of the NLC had organised a protest rally in Owerri on Wednesday over the alleged insensitivity of the state government over the workers plight in the state.

Just as the rally was about to commence at the state council of the NLC and the Congress President got set to address the workers, thugs, who had cordoned the place before 6 am attacked him, tore his clothes and inflicted body injuries on him alongside some union leaders.

After pummeling him, he was whisked away by the police and heavily armed hooded men to the police facility.

The leadership of the NLC has accused the state government of being behind the attack which it claimed was supervised by the state Commissioner of Police.

An update on the attack of Comrade Ajaero from the NLC media unit indicated that he has been placed on a neck collar.

Benson Upah, head of information unit last night said: “Congress President, Joe Ajaero has been referred for ophthalmic investigation, a head/brain scan, a full body scan, and cervical spine therapy among other investigations.

“He is presently on a neck collar with wheals all over his skin.”