Nigerian businesses may struggle for foreign deals if…

•As Cybervergent advocates strong cybersecurity network around business communities

By Dickson Omobola, edited by Prince Osuagwu

AS a growing and vibrant economy, Nigeria is on the spotlight in the world market. This also makes businesses from the country primary targets for both supports and collaborations.

However, with numerous organisations in Nigeria wrestling with regular cyber threats, a technology company, Cybervergent, has warned that such supports and collaborations may begin to wane if the business community fails to build a robust cybersecurity network that would prevent and manage potential dangers.

The firm explained that as businesses in the country continue to embrace digital transformation, it is important that they have secured digital platforms as it would enable them to explore new business models and remain competitive.

The Chief Executive Officer of Cybervergent, Mr Adetokunbo Omotosho, who stressed that cybersecurity plays a huge role in protecting organisations and safeguarding the national security of a country, said Cybervergent offers proactive and adaptive solutions to cyber attacks.

Speaking to newsmen at a media session tagged: ‘Meet Our Client,’ in Lagos, Omotosho said they have seasoned experts and engineers dedicated to staying ahead of cyber threats and ensuring that businesses are shielded from the digital risk landscape.

He said: “As a business, we understand the critical role that cybersecurity plays not only in protecting organisations but also in safeguarding the national security of our country.

“In 2022, the Nigerian financial sector recorded financial losses worth more than N2 trillion to cybersecurity breaches. Hence, there is an urgent need for the Nigerian business community to build a robust cybersecurity solution and resilience to manage future losses.

“In today’s data-driven world, customer trust is paramount. A breach can erode trust and damage a company’s reputation. Prioritising cybersecurity demonstrates a commitment to protecting customer data, fostering trust and maintaining a positive brand image.

“Many industries have stringent regulations regarding the protection of sensitive information. Cybersecurity measures ensure compliance with these regulations, avoiding legal consequences and financial penalties for organisations found wanting.”

Omotosho, who is also the Co-founder of Cybervergent, added that as businesses embrace digital transformation, cybersecurity becomes an enabler for innovation.

“This is because secure digital platforms and emerging technologies empower organisations to explore new business models and stay competitive.

“For us, we understand that cybersecurity is not just a defensive measure but a strategic asset that empowers businesses to thrive in the digital landscape. Our solutions are designed to be proactive, adaptive, and aligned with the dynamic needs of modern enterprises. By helping automate the fortification of our client’s our cyber defenses, we contribute to their overall resilience and service to their customers.

