Nigeria can’t experience devt without quality data – ICT don

A Professor of Social Informatics, Knowledge Management and ICT Policies, Wole Olatokun, has said Nigeria will continue to experience development as a mirage unless the problem of data is solved.

Olatoku, then, urged the government to find solutions to the problem of unreliable data for Nigeria’s development.

The don stated this in Ibadan on Thursday during the 534th inaugural lecture he delivered on behalf of the Department and Faculty of Multidisciplinary Studies, University of Ibadan.

According to NAN, he underscored the importance of data to various fields of human endeavour as well as its significance to Nigeria’s future.

The don called for improvement in the quality and integrity of data generated in the country.

Olatokun, who spoke on the theme: “Information and Data Science: The Siamese Twin Shaping the New World Order,” said amidst the unprecedented magnitude of the digital revolution, information and data science were closely intertwined.

He stressed the need for deliberate efforts to solve the challenge of the non-availability of accurate and reliable data to engender better planning, informed decision making and problem-solving.

According to him, solving the challenges will catalyse the country into becoming a major player in the fourth industrial national revolution where quality data dictates the pace of development.

“Without quality data, development will continue to be a mirage,” Olatokun said.

The don also called for the allocation of more funding to universities and research institutions to promote and support research and innovation in information and data science, NAN said.

“This includes establishing research grants, centres of excellence and innovation hubs that drive technological advancement and economic growth.

“Better salaries and working conditions are needed to stem the tide of the brain drain and ‘Japa’ syndrome,” he said.

Olatokun also called for fostering and funding more research and development in data and information science to help strengthen the basis for spurring the ideas and innovation that could attract entrepreneurial interest.

“Greater private sector participation in research and development should be encouraged by strengthening the relationship between universities and the private sector,” Olatokun said.

He called for the implementation of the Cybercrimes Act of 2015 which provided for prohibition, prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of cybercrimes and other response related matters.

“The Cybercrimes Act, 2015 Act should be implemented through the Office of the National Security Adviser, as a means of solving the challenge of data insecurity.

“Data and information literacy should be introduced at all levels of education – primary, secondary and tertiary – so as to train a new generation of data and information,” the don said.