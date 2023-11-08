New Galaxy devices drive entertainment, powers creativity

By Dickson Omobola, edited by Prince Osuagwu

To provide uninterrupted entertainment, expressive creativity and seamless productivity to a constantly demanding gadgets market, Samsung Electronics Co. Limited has announced the latest FE series addition to the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem.

According to the mobile phone giant, they include the new Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ and Galaxy Buds FE devices, which point to Samsung’s commitment to providing secure and private experiences for customers.

The firm also stated that other than the iconic and durable designs that distinguish the devices, their advanced performance, cutting-edge camera and audio capabilities make it an excellent choice for those who wish to experience Galaxy flagship devices for the first time.

Managing Director, Samsung Nigeria, Mr. Charlie Lee, said: “At Samsung, we are committed to bringing world-class innovation to everyone through epic mobile experiences that fit their lifestyle. Our new FE devices are packed with crowd-pleasing premium capabilities that, on their own or as part of a connected ecosystem, let Galaxy users maximize their creativity and productivity.”

Galaxy S23 FE

Highlighting Galaxy S23 FE’s features, a statement by the firm said it stays true to the iconic S series design with its new floating camera and premium finish protected with IP68 water and dust resistance for an even sleeker display.

The statement reads: “Plus, it features recycled materials and packaging, packing a punch with durability, functionality, and sustainability. Offered in new, vibrant colours, Galaxy S23 FE allows users to select the device colour that best fits their style.

“Everyday moments come to life on Galaxy S23 FE with pro-grade camera features to help you capture amazing photos and videos. See sharp details in every scene with a 50MP high-resolution lens, and 3X optical zoom. After dark, Nightography on Galaxy S23 FE lets you take clear selfies and portraits in lifelike colours. With advanced digital image stabilisation (VDIS), take steady shots on the go using the rear camera with optical image stabiliser (OIS) angle.

“When it comes to creating perfectly sharable content, Galaxy S23 FE is an editing studio on the go. In Pro Mode, controls for shutter speed, aperture, ISO, and more can be manually adjusted to your preferences.

“For gaming and streaming, Galaxy S23 FE’s powerful processor makes every action rapid and fluid with a vapor chamber that helps to control heat and sustain performance. The long-lasting 4,500mAh battery intuitively adjusts to conserve energy, charging up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes with a 25W Adapter.