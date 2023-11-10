Needless tantrums over travel alerts

Malagi

MINISTER of Information, Mohammed Malagi, had an unnecessary spat when he confronted the United States Mission in Nigeria over its travel advisory to its citizens about visiting Nigeria.

The Mission had, on November 3, 2023, advised its citizens visiting Nigeria to take precautions to ensure their safety. A statement it issued read: “The US government is aware of credible information that there is an elevated threat to major hotels in Nigeria’s larger cities. Nigerian security services are working diligently to counter the threat”.

The UK High Commission had also warned its citizens against travelling to Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states ahead of the November 11 off-cycle governorship elections in those states.

Malagi chided the Mission for the advisory, claiming that it will hurt the Nigerian economy and undermine Nigeria’s national interest. He said such advisories “do not achieve anything” other than create panic and undermine government’s efforts to attract investment.

What is at play here is that both the government of Nigeria and their foreign mission counterparts are protecting their respective interests. The Nigerian government does not need to be unduly triggered by some of these advisories, especially by Western nations which do not joke with the safety and welfare of their citizens anywhere in the world. They justifiably react to information they gather through their intelligence networks within the context of worldwide security situations.

The threats that these missions are concerned about are both domestic and international in dimension. Terrorism, kidnapping and banditry are still prevalent, and despite government efforts, the success rate of rescue missions is sub-optimal.

Secondly, the Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East has security implications for Western nations, especially Americans, because of the full support that the United States readily provides for Israel in its moments of crisis and war. The pro-Palestine protests and sentiment we see in many parts of the world also exists in Nigeria, especially the North, of which Abuja is a part.

These routine travel advisories help to put our security forces on their toes. The Nigerian government should be delighted that its effort to curtail the threat was acknowledged in the US Mission’s advisory. The Nigerian government should know that its skittish reactions to the advisories will never stop these missions from issuing them because the safety of their citizens comes first.

Government should redouble efforts to make Nigeria truly safe for its citizens and expatriates, visitors and investors alike. If Nigeria becomes a safe place, its reputation will resonate around the world. Government should focus its effort in that direction and stop fighting foreign missions which are looking out for their people.

Indeed, the Federal Government should borrow a leaf from these missions and show similar care for our diaspora population all over the world.