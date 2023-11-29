N’Delta: Ex-warlords issue 7-day ultimatum to oil companies over stipends

By Dickson Omobola

Ex-warlords from the Niger Delta region have issued a 7-day ultimatum to all multinational oil companies operating in the area to ensure they pay them all outstanding stipends and entitlements.

The ex-agitators under the auspices of Black Waterway Boys, led by “General” London Diatacheko, aka Odogu D Dollar, gave their order to multinational oil companies operating in the region, particularly in Delta State.

Spokesperson for Black Waterway Boys, “Geneeral” Abra, the spokesperson for the Black Waterway Boys, said all outstanding stipends should be paid before the end of the seven days.

He said the development was necessitated by the need to reward the former agitators for their surveillance duties.

Highlighting the historical context of the struggle, General London Diatacheko pointed out that prior to 2013, the indigenous owners of crude oil were subjected to exploitation and abuse. He referenced a significant turning point when the Avengers raised a similar alarm, resulting in the loss of billions of barrels, extensive damage to land and waterways, and a negative impact on the economic well-being of the indigenous people.

Lamenting that there is growing frustration amongst the local population, Diatacheko declared:”We, the indigenous survivors, have become poorer despite the abundant crude oil exported from our land daily.

He added: ” We the boys are angry, that is why we are demanding the return of our jobs or the properties in question, if they fail to do so there will be an unprecedented and unbelievable attack if our ultimatum is not heeded.

He further urged the oil companies and relevant stakeholders to note that Black Waterway Boys is advocating for justice, economic development, and a fair share of the resources derived from their land.

He added that ex-agitators expect a resolution that prioritizes peace and equitable distribution of resources.