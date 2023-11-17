NDDC minister warns new board members against underperformance

Abubakar Momoh

The Minister of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Abubakar Momoh, has warned the members of the commission’s Board against underperformance during their tenure.

Momoh gave the warning on Thursday in Port Harcourt, when he inaugurated the new board.

The Director, Corporate Affairs of the commission, Mr Pius Ughakpoten, disclosed this in a statement he issued to newsmen.

The statement quoted the minister to have also challenged the new board members on the need to change the narratives around the commission.

Momoh said that President Bola Tinubu-led government had a template to measure performance and any board that failed to measure up would be shown the way out.

“It is also necessary for you to know that this administration is quite different from others because there are going to be a lot of supervision and monitoring in order for us to deliver.

“As you are aware, two weeks ago, myself, as a minister, and the Permanent Secretary signed the performance bond with the President.

“And the performance bond that we signed has deliverables that are associated with the eight presidential priorities,” he said.

The minister also said that the members of the board would be made to sign performance bond, like the ministers.

He, however, said the bond signing would be done during a proposed retreat for the board members and management team.

“So, it’s very, very important because the president is not joking with this and, from time to time, we are expected to present our reports.

“And there is also a committee that will be set up by the president to monitor the performance of each ministry and agencies.

“So, I think I want this one to be behind your mind so that as you start your work, you know exactly what is expected from you.

“I want to also use this opportunity to appeal that this time around, we need to change the narratives,” he said.

Momoh also charged the board to focus on the completion of abandoned projects that were scattered across the nine states of the region.

He appealed to the new management to offset the commission’s debt to its contractors, especially the local contractors, with a “very small amount, not more than N30 million”.

He advised members of the board to take responsibility of developing the region, saying that they all hail from Niger Delta, hence the progress of the region should be their utmost concern.

In a remark, the Chairman of the board, Mr Chinedu Ebie, called for collaboration among all the stakeholders to drive the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration for Nigeria and the region, in particular.

Ebie said that the commission would collaborate with critical stakeholders in the region to achieve more in the development process.

“We will execute legacy projects based on detailed needs assessment and seek strategic collaboration with opinion leaders, community leaders, professionals, and development partners,” he said.

He also said that the board would make effective communication with the stakeholders paramount in the course of their duties, in order to foster trust, restore transparency and promote accountability to the region and Nigeria at large.

“We will look back at the vision and history of NDDC’s 23-year existential journey, aligning it with current realities and the objectives of the current administration.

“This approach will illuminate the yearning needs of the people of the region, identify the commission’s challenges, and proffer workable solutions.

“We acknowledge the genuine endeavours of our predecessors, who, at various times, worked toward the development of the region through infrastructure and human capital development,” Ebie said.

He solicited the support and goodwill of stakeholders and Niger Delta people to enable them to usher in a new era of vitality, hope, peace and sustainable development for the region. (NAN)