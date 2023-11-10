NCC endowment ‘ll enhance research, innovative culture in UNN VC

By Alumona Ukwueze

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Professor Charles Igwe, has said that the N30 million naira Professorial Chair endowed on the Institution by the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, would enhance research and innovative culture in the University.

Prof. Igwe who spoke after receiving the endowment at the Commission’s head office, Maitama, Abuja, on Tuesday, commended NCC officials for their foresight and initiative to link the academia to the communication industry.

Prof. Igwe who bemoaned the dominance of the communications industry by foreign companies and imported products, expressed happiness that his Institution scaled through the rigorous resource verification processes by NCC.

“The endowment will serve as a timely tool for UNN to further enhance its robust result-oriented research and innovation culture, with special focus on practical communication technologies for social service delivery and economic empowerment.

“This is especially so in this era where NUC is about to introduce the CCMAS, COREN and Outcome-based Education, OBE, for the engineering curriculum,” he said.

He assured that UNN, with adequate multi-disciplinary resources in engineering, physical and social sciences, as well as a history of successful endowments and centres of excellence, would deliver on the project as required by NCC, adding that the endowment would be sustained beyond the NUC funding.

In his reaction, the Dean, Faculty of Engineering, UNN, Prof Emenike Ejiogu, expressed appreciation to the VC for always providing the enabling environment for laudable academic attainments to thrive.

Prof. Ejiogu who is also the Director of, the Africa Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Power and Energy Development, ACE-SPED, assured that the staff and students of his Faculty are ready for the implementation of the research activities which come with the professorial chair endowment.

Earlier in his address, the Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of NCC, Dr Aminu Maida, said that the Commission had remained committed to fostering academic excellence, encouraging research and promoting innovation within the telecommunications industry.

” Recognizing the pivotal role that Universities play in shaping the intellectual landscape of our nation, we have consistently supported the establishment of Professorial Chairs, ensuring the availability of resources for cutting-edge research and knowledge creation. Since 2019, the Commission has endowed Seven (7) Federal Universities in Nigeria with Professorial Chairs, firmly believing in the power of academia to drive thorough research, intellectual growth, and societal impact.

“These endowed Chairs have served as the bedrock for distinguished professors to conduct advanced research, mentor students, and add to the body of knowledge in their respective fields of expertise. Today, with immense enthusiasm, I am delighted to announce the extension of our support through the endowment of Professorial Chairs at the University of Lagos, Modibbo Adama University in Adamawa, and the University of Nigeria in Nsukka.

“These institutions exemplify a commitment to academic excellence and have carved a path of distinction in their respective domains. They have demonstrated resilience, innovation, and dedication to advancing knowledge, making them ideal partners in our pursuit of intellectual and societal transformation.

“The endowment of Professorial Chairs to these Universities signifies our confidence in their ability to utilize these resources effectively, foster cutting-edge research, and produce tangible outcomes that shall shape our nation’s future,” he said.