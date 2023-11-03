NANS, others score GYB high on education

Gov. Bello

…warn against politics of calumny

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), along with other student union bodies in Kogi State, highly praises Governor Yahaya Bello for his contributions to educational advancements.

During a press conference held in Abuja yesterday, they highlighted the governor’s prioritization of education as a key factor in the establishment of two new higher institutions in the state.

According to them, the new institutions, namely University of Technology Osara and Kogi State University (KSU) Kabba, are additions to the existing education landscape, which includes College of Education Ankpa, Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja, and Prince Abubakar Audu University in Anyigba.

They have declared that all the higher learning institutions have experienced significant improvements under Governor Bello’s administration.

“Governor Yahaya Bello has made education a top priority, and the evidence is clear. It would be futile to downplay his government’s achievements in the sector for political reasons.

“Since Professor Marietu Ohunene Tenuche’s appointment as the V.C. of Prince Abubakar Audu University, the institution has experienced an all-round facelift, including academic and infrastructural upgrades, improved security, student discipline, and staff welfare,” said Comrade Sunday Adekanbi, the NAPS president

However, the student bodies expressed disapproval towards former Senator Dino Melaye’s recent criticism of Kogi State’s education sector.

They alleged that Melaye’s statements were politically motivated, given his candidacy for the state’s governorship.

“It’s unfortunate that Senator Melaye is resorting to politics of slander. As Kogi State students and Nigerian students at large, we not only give Governor Bello an ‘A’ on education, but also feel compelled to set the record straight,” Adekanbi said.

The student bodies advised Melaye to invest in Kogi’s education sector rather than disparaging it.

They suggested that he could provide scholarships to local students instead of his noted penchant for buying exotic cars.

The NANS and Kogi State student union bodies concluded their press conference with a clear message to Melaye.

They urged him to refrain from negative politics and to focus on the upcoming elections. They also encouraged Governor Bello to continue his work in the education sector.

“Governor Bello’s significant strides in Kogi’s educational sector are overwhelmingly visible and felt. We urge him not to be sidetracked by those who seek to cause mischief,” Adekanbi said.

The student bodies ended their conference with prayers of blessing for Kogi State and the entire country.