NAF neutralizes ISWAP terrorists in Borno

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Following the convergence of scores of ISWAP terrorists said to have moved into the North East from the Nigeria-Niger Border and another group from the Komadugu-Yobe River, a coordinated air assault by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai has neutralized a large number of the terrorists.

“The successful air strikes followed reports received, which indicated a very large influx of ISWAP terrorists into Nigeria along the Nigeria-Niger border and Komadugu-Yobe River”.

“The terrorists, comprising both local and foreign fighters, have been causing lots of havoc in communities along the borderline.

Sources disclosed that following Intelligence, the movement of the terrorists was trailed to a remote location around Asagar village, where they were joined by other terrorists in what seemed like a convergence for a prepared attack.

A Counter Insurgency Expert, Zagazola Makama who has vast knowledge of events in the Lake Chad basin confirmed the strikes noting that ground assessment revealed that “several ISWAP Unit Commanders and high-value fighters were eliminated, while many more were seriously injured”.

He recalls that this is the fourth major successful offensive against ISWAP and Boko Haram positions in the North East within the last seven days.

“These military air strikes and ground offensives have forced ISWAP/Boko Haram to adopt new tactics of going for their attacks on foot, stopped the use of Hilux trucks and spreading their men in very small units and spatial locations to avoid heavy casualties when targeted by air strikes and artillery shelling”.

“The terrorist groups have also focused more of their attacks on vulnerable, local farmers communities who lack a strong security presence,” the sources said.