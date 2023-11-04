N497m WAEC Fee: Gov Bello’s name now cast in gold — Kogi indigenes

Governor Bello

Indigenes of Kogi State across the 21 Local Government Areas, on Saturday, commended Governor Yahaya Bello for paying the WAEC examination fees of students in the state’s public schools.

They said he had, by the action, cast his name in gold.

The indigenes, on the platform of Kogi Collective Interest Group, KOGIC, said the approval for the immediate disbursement of the N497 million meant to foot this bill came as a big relief, adding that the Governor had lifted a heavy burden from parents’ shoulders during this challenging economic period.

In a statement signed by the Coordinator, KOCIG, Chief Yusuf Abdulganiyu, the indigenes declared that the Governor had given the most valuable palliative that any government could give the citizens in the current economic situation.

The statement reads: “It is with a reassuring hope in the future of this state, that Kogi Collective Interest Group, KOCIG, welcomes the news of the approval of N497 Million to pay for the WAEC fees of all public school students in Kogi State.

“As a Coalition made up of thousands of Kogites from the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, and committed to the overall development of Kogi State, it came as a big relief and a pleasant surprise that Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello has decided to lift such a heavy burden from parents’ shoulders at this challenging economic period of our nation.

“This is the best and most valuable palliative that any government can give the citizens in the current economic situation and our Governor has done exceedingly well on this vital policy of supporting millions of Kogi State students and their parents to fulfill their academic target of writing their WAEC without the financial burdens attached to it.

“By this unprecedented action of the Governor, no student in Kogi State would suffer the harrowing misfortune of missing out on sitting for the WAEC as happens every year across Nigeria.

“By our research and study, 15 to 20% of students who qualified to write WAEC, nationwide, drop out of the all-important examination due to the inability of the parents to pay the WAEC fees.

“Therefore, for a state Governor to undertake to assist the students in this manner is not only commendable but also highly exemplary.

“We believe that his Zero Out-Out-of-School policy is not a mere talk nor is it a political propaganda tool.

“In fact, hardly can you find a Governor in an election year who can spare such huge amount of money to support students’ education which others would have diverted to electioneering/campaign. He has demonstrated his capacity to walk the talk and we are so proud of him.

“In appreciation of this great feat, the Executive Committee of KOCIG has unanimously decided to confer a well-earned award of ‘Exemplary Education Legacy Promoter of the Decade’ on Governor Yahaya Bello in the coming days.

“We congratulate the students and parents of Kogi State among of whom are many of our members for this incredible intervention by the state government and we hope that the students will justify this goodwill support by working hard to further improve Kogi State’s ratings in WAEC in the country.

“We need more of such interventions in other states of the Federation.”