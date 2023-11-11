My mother abandoned me as a baby, was breastfed by grandmother – Charles Inojie

Popular comic actor and director, Charles Inojie has opened up about his childhood and narrated how his mother abandoned him as a baby.

In an interview with media personality Chude, Inojie stated that he had a painful memory of his childhood, stating that he only lived with his father for eight months and was breastfed and raised by his grandmother.

His words: “Since I was born, I’ve only lived with my dad for eight months. It got to a point where my father’s mistress asked him to choose between her and me. And he chose her.

“When I wanted to go to the university, I came back to the house to tell him I had gotten admission. The woman began to laugh, faced my dad, and told him ‘If this one has to go to the university, he will wait for my child to grow so they will go together’, that is a child I am older than with 18 to 20 years.

“The day I was to meet my mother for the first time, I’ve seen a lot so nothing moved me anymore. I’ve been on the street for too long. One of my uncles called me, and when I entered his room, he was there with a woman. They were all quiet.

“The next thing, I saw the woman cleaning tears. I said, ‘Brother Solo, it’s like this woman is my mother.’ He said, ‘Wow! Blood is thicker than water.’ I said I’m happy to see her, but I don’t know why she’s crying. If she’s expecting me to also cry and hug her, I’m not going to do it.

“The marriage between my father and mother ended when I was still a baby. It was my grandmother who breastfed me.”

Speaking further, the comic actor stated that he met his father years later.

He said, “I met him, and we sat for close to thirty minutes; nobody talked. I was crying, and he was crying. I said, ‘I have to start going, but I am now out of school.

“My first work, they said Papa must pray for his child’. I bought a drink and put N5,000 in an envelope and asked that he pray for me, and he said he wasn’t going to touch it and that his conscience would not let him because he did not contribute a dime.”

In the interview, he disclosed that his mother died at 58 and left 16 children behind.