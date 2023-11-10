‘Mummy Be Calming Down’: Neighbours met husband on top of wife’s body – Police 

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin City

Controversy is trailing the purported suicide of the woman in a viral ‘Mummy Be Calming Down’ video, Toluige Olokoobi Babalola, as the Edo State Police said reports from the husband of the woman and those of his neighbours contradicted.

The woman and her son became internet sensations after a video showed the little boy on his knees in 2020 frantically begging his mother after offending her.

In the video, the little boy was seen crying and begging his mom to ‘calm down and rest a little’ before taking any action against him.

On Tuesday this week, an X user disclosed that Toluige committed suicide in Benin, Edo State

due to unknown reasons claiming that he was at the scene of the incident on Monday afternoon.

Speaking on the issue in the Edo State Command Headquarters of the Nigerian Police in Benin City, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor said the account of the husband of the deceased, Mr Lawal, and that of his neigbhours differed.

Nwabuzor also said this has made the State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Adamu Dankwara launch an investigation into the issue.

According to Nwabuzor, “On the 8th of November 2023, the husband by name Lawal reported to the Evbuotubu Division in Benin City, Edo State that he returned from the market and met his child of two years old by the name Ife Lawal crying.

“Immediately he burst the door open and saw the wife on a rope tied to the ceiling so he loosed it and cried out to the neighbours who came and accompanied him to the hospital where the wife was confirmed dead and immediately deposited at a hospital mortuary in Benin City.

“Thereafter, he went to the Evbuotubu police station to report the incident, the DPO while responding to that case went with his operatives to the house where they recovered the rope and suicide note allegedly written by the late woman.”

He further said, “From there, the DPO went down with him to the hospital to check the body of the deceased if there was a mark of violence. With all diligence, the DPO checked and there was no mark of violence.

“Based on this, the Commissioner of Police, Edo state CP Muhamed Adamu Dankara directed the DPO to immediately transfer the case to SCID for further investigation.

“There are issues alleged and there are so many sides of the coin, the husband said the neigbhours came upon his outcry and helped him to lose the woman.

“The neigbhours are saying ‘No! We did not know anything about loosing the woman’ that when he shouted, we came and met him lying on top of the woman.

“There are so many issues, that is why the Commissioner of Police in his wisdom ordered for investigation.

“Moreso when there was a report from the DPO that there was no mark of violence, one would have expected in all truism that the woman that died of hanging, the mark of the rope will be there, that is the mark of violence we are talking about so he is under investigation.”