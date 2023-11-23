Mining processing starts 2024 in Osun – Gov Adeleke assures

Gov Adeleke

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has assured residents of the state that mining processing will commence in 2024 as part of his plans to increase the state’s bonuses in line with reality.

Adeleke made this known in a statement by his spokesperson, Mr Olawale Rasheed, on Thursday in Osogbo.

He said the state had commenced full operation on the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Environmental Management Plan (EMP), which are a must before mining operations.

“Cleaning up of polluted environment is ongoing. Our mining operation now has zero tolerance for environmental degradation.

According to him, the state’s accumulated service charges on mining licenses have been cleared. We are at the tail end of upgrading our exploration leases to mining leases. This will attract more investors.

“To ensure full involvement of all interested parties, I have directed the solid mineral office to organise a meeting of all stakeholders before the end of the year.

“Also, my strategy is to get Osun to genuinely benefit from her natural wealth within the federal set-up. We have positive results now.”