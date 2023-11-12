Minee shows life is about choices we make, says Bayray Nwisu

By Ayo Onikoyi

One of the leading cast of a trending movie in cinemas titled “Minee” has given more insight into the plot of the film, saying the movie, although centered around organ harvesting and kidnapping, shows that life is about choices we make in the face of adversity.

Explaining, in view of her role in the movie, she said, ” The story basically involves two sisters and their father and the choices they made. The two sisters played by myself and Kezy Kome were left on their own, after their mother was killed and their father disappeared. One made a wrong choice and turned to drug addiction while the other made the right choice that whatever life throws at her she’s going to make the best of it. She was a bus conductor, and many other things in a bid to make something of herself. The father shows up later as a don of organ harvesting, another wrong choice.”

Speaking further in a chat with Potpourri, she said, “Minee is a movie centered on mental health, organ harvesting, kidnapping and drug trafficking. It’s a movie about the importance of family units, why it is important for children to grow up in the right environment because they are the ones who are going to become presidents and leaders of tomorrow.

” It is a ghetto-themed story, it shows how the poor want to get rich. It is a story that starts from falling from grace to grass. Now when you are at the grass level what decisions do you want to make to rise up to grace again. The father who is Segun Arinze, was seemingly well to do but because of what he was involved in, he got himself into trouble and the wife was killed and the children were basically orphans.”

Minee parades some of the best in Nollywood, including Segun Arinze, Etim Effiong, Ireti Doyle, Kelvin Ikedugba, Monica Friday, Anthony Monjaro, Kezy Kome, Bayray Nwisu herself and a host of others