Media personalities, Gbemi, Toolz return to TV with Off-Air Season 2

By Ayo Onikoyi

After a successful first season on television, prominent media personalities Gbemi and Toolz return with the second season of their explosive talk show, Off Air, this November. The new season will launch on DStv and GOtv with never-before-seen episodes starting on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

The Off-Air show with Gbemi and Toolz is a casual talk show with the most amusing and hard-hitting chatter about trending topics. It features the most hilarious and frank conversations about hot topics in entertainment and everything in between. Gbemi and Toolz, who had already spent a decade building a fanbase from their daily handovers on Beat FM, started the fan-favourite show in 2019 as a vodcast.

In June 2022, they moved the show from YouTube and podcast channels to Africa Magic, airing old episodes that had performed best with their online audience. They began airing brand-new episodes in their first-ever TV season for Africa Magic in November 2022. The first season saw Gbemi and Tool discuss fiery topics from entertainment, dating, relationships, marriage, lifestyle, fashion and sex. It featured guests like Toke Makinwa, Enioluwa, Damilare Kuku, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, and more.

Speaking about the new season, the show’s co-host, Gbemi Olagbegi-Olateru, said, “Finally! The Off Air Show is coming back! We are so ready and excited. We have added some exciting things to the show. Our Off-Air Gang on TV and online will be pleased! Tolu Oniru-Demuren, on the other hand, said, “We are back like we never left. We had so much fun last season. We can’t wait for the new season. Join us for a fantastic new season featuring new segments. Off-Air Gang, remember to mark your calendar”.

The show, which officially launched in October 2019 on YouTube and audio channels, racked up nearly a quarter of a million views on YouTube, over 25 thousand listens on the audio podcasts and almost 7,000 subscribers in just three months into the show. With over 26 thousand subscribers on YouTube now, the show has increased its audience reach and welcomed more celebrity guests. After its brilliant first season on TV, the show received an Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) nomination for ‘Best Unscripted Original’.

Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice, Dr Busola Tejumola, added, “The first season of the Off-Air show performed so well across different categories of viewers. The ladies’ free spirit, their insightful guests, and the rapport between the hosts and their production team held viewers glued to the show. It was a no-brainer that they had to return for a second season. We are excited to be embarking on this ride with the OffAir team, especially with the new elements on the show. We can’t wait for their dedicated viewers to see the new season. We are sure they will enjoy the premium entertainment we have planned.”

The new season premieres on DStv and GOtv on the 5th of November on the Africa Magic Urban channel, with never-before-seen Off-Air content and new elements. So, fans of the show should prepare for hot takes on controversial topics, progressive commentary, celebrity guests, and the most exciting banter between Gbemi and Toolz.