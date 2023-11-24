Marine & Blue Economy: NIMASA, others sign 4 yrs performance bond with FG 

By Godwin Oritse

In what could be described as a joint commitment to turn around the socio-economic fortune of the country, the newly-created Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, yesterday, signed a performance bond with the heads of agencies and departments under the ministry for Ministerial Deliverables from 2023-2027.

The minister, Adegboyega Oyetola, signed for the ministry while the chief executives of the respective agencies signed on behalf of their agencies.

Oyetola said that the document will drive the much needed strategies and policies in institutionalizing the concept of the Blue Economy as an important pillar of economic growth.

He stated: “This document will drive our carefully thought out strategies and robust policies in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Our mandate is to institutionalize Blue Economy as an important pillar for economic sustenance and growth diversification.”

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh who signed for the Agency, after making a presentation on how to deploy an effective security architecture for the Exclusive Economic Zone to sustain harnessing the Blue Economy potentials of the country assured of steady and measurable progress within the period covered by the Bond.

Jamoh said: “Now all hands must be on deck to deliver. We have a clearer understanding of the direction of the Ministry and we will ensure Nigerians benefit from Mr President’s vision in creating the Ministry”.

The NIMASA boss also said that the agency will effectively monitor the implementation of the Cabotage Act, expansion of the domestic fleet, sustaining the Deep Blue Project and developing a national policy on marine and blue economy.

Speaking at the meeting, Oyetola, who personally supervised the NIMASA Bond signing ceremony urged the Management of the Agency to key into the vision of the Ministry in achieving its mandate as set by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Giving details of the deal, the minister’s spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan, in his X (Twitter) handle, explained that the initiative is aimed at strengthening efficiency, proficiency and effectiveness for the overall development of the marine and blue economy sector.

He said the signing of the bond followed a fruitful and resourceful two-day retreat, organized by the Ministry in Lagos, to chart a new course towards actualizing its objectives.

He stated further, “With this development, the Ministry becomes the first to cascade the Performance Bond initially signed with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to its Directors and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs). “The Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy is prepared and set to actualise its deliverables and contribute to the delivery of Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda”.