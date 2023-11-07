Man electrocuted in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A middle aged man, on Tuesday was electrocuted in Obantoko area of Abeokuta, Ogun State, capital while fixing an electric fault for his neighbour.

It was gathered that one Elijah Adenekan of Unity Estate in Aregbe area of Obantoko, Odeda local government area of the State, had engaged the service of an electrician to help rectify an electric fault.

There was an outage at the time the electrician climbed the pole, but while he was in the middle of the task, power was restored.

He was said to have gotten a shock from a naked wire, fell off balance, crashed onto the ground and died on the spot.

A source in the community, who spoke under the condition of anonymity said that the residents fled in the ensuing panic, adding that the incident was reported at Aregbe Police Station.

The source said, “he was an electrician who was engaged to help fix an electric fault in Mr Elijah Adenekan’s house. He has been the one assisting in fixing faults when IBEDC men were not around.

“There was no electricity before he started the connection. But while he was at it, power was restored. He was electrocuted. Those around initially fled, but later, Mr Adenekan went to Aregbe Police Station to report, before the Community Development Association members joined him.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, SP Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident to our correspondent in a telephone chat