Low voter turnout in some polling units in Kogi guber poll

Voting commenced in some of the polling units in the Lokoja metropolis in Saturday’s Kogi governorship election, with a low turnout of voters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that most polling officers in polling units visited arrived very early with election materials.

In polling units 038 and 23, Ward A, accreditation of voters and voting started at 8:30 a.m. with few voters seen in queue to cast their votes.

Some of the voters who spoke to NAN expressed their joy to participate in the poll, saying that they wanted to perform their civic responsibility.

Mr Tunde Moses, a voter told NAN after voting that he was glad to have participated in the election.

He appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow the will of the people to prevail in the election.

“We are appealing to INEC to allow our votes to count and let the will of the people prevail.

“We must get what we voted for without any manipulation at the end of the election,” Moses said.

A 60-year-old retired civil servant, Malam Mohammed Abdullahi, commended the Federal Government for ensuring adequate security for the people, saying the atmosphere was very peaceful.

Abdullahi also commended the security agencies for being fully on the ground to protect the voters without any intimidation.

“We urge INEC to do the needful and give us what we voted for. They should not manipulate the results of the election,” Abdullahi said. (NAN)