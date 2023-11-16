Lone PDP member in Yobe Assembly defects to APC

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Yobe state Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni on Thursday received Hon. Lawan Musa Majakura, the lone member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state House of Assembly who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor described Majakura as a young and vibrant politician with huge potentials.

“Politics is about service to the people, l am impressed with your commitment to serve your constituency effectively.

“I am also impressed with the calibre of people that accompany you to this event, it shows your acceptance by these group of credible politicians” he said.

Earlier, Hon. Lawan Musa Majakura said he was convinced to leave PDP for APC because of the commendable efforts of the Buni administration in providing infrastructure to the people of his constituency.

He said the construction of roads, housing estate, medical facilities and others have transformed communities in his constituency.

“I want to join hands with you and support you in serving my constituency to improve the lives of my people.

“I am convinced that we can achieve more if l am on the same page with you in the APC, it will benefit the people of my constituency better” Hon. Majakura said.

Also speaking, the Speaker Yobe state House of Assembly, Hon. Chiroma Buba Mashio, described the lawmaker as very outstanding in defending the interest of his people.

“Hon. Lawan Musa Majakura, has demonstrated serious commitment to defending the interest of his people on the floors of the assembly.

“His defection to the APC is an advantage to the party and the government of Yobe state” the Speaker said.