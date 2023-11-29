Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson faces spell on sidelines

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker and forward Diogo Jota are facing spells on the sidelines after sustaining injuries during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at Manchester City, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Wednesday.

Brazil international goalkeeper Alisson, who could miss the next five matches, appeared to sustain a hamstring problem late in Saturday’s match but managed to complete the game.

“Both are out. Ali is a bit lesser, so we have to see. Not day by day — he will not play tomorrow, not on Sunday, probably not the week after. Then it should be kind of OK,” Klopp said ahead of the Europa League visit of LASK on Thursday.

“Diogo will take a little bit longer. We don’t know exactly how long, but it’s a bit more severe. We have to see.

“Alisson is not as bad (as we thought), but still bad enough.”