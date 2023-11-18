Liverpool fly in Diaz’s freed parents for Christmas

Handout picture released by the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) of Colombia’s striker Luis Diaz (L) with his father Luis Manuel Diaz (R) during their meeting in Barranquilla, Colombia, on November 14, 2023. – Diaz’s father was freed last week after a 12-day kidnapping ordeal at the hands of Colombia’s ELN guerrilla group. (Photo by Handout / FEDERACION COLOMBIANA DE FUTBOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / FEDERACION COLOMBIANA DE FUTBOL” – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS – RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / FEDERACION COLOMBIANA DE FUTBOL” – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS /

Liverpool have flown the parents of Colombian star Luis Diaz over to spend Christmas in England as they recover from the ordeal of being kidnapped in their homeland.

Diaz’s father was released last week after being held for 12 days by the ELN guerilla group.

Luis Manuel Diaz was seized along with his wife Cilenis Marulanda on October 28.

Marulanda was rescued hours later and a massive search operation by ground and air was launched for her husband.

Luis Diaz was reunited with his parents on his return to Colombia for international duty on Tuesday.

The Liverpool forward then went on to score both goals in a fairytale 2-1 win over Brazil in World Cup qualifying.

Liverpool chartered a private flight that arrived in England on Saturday for Diaz’s parents and wider family members to spend the festive season on Merseyside.

Diaz will join them in England after representing Colombia in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier away to Paraguay.

The Reds have a hectic fixture schedule on their return from the international break with 11 matches between November 25 and January 1.