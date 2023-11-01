LIRS shuts 34 firms over tax debts

THE Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, LIRS, said it has shut down 34 corporate organisations for failing to remit Personal Income Taxes of their employees and for non-remittance of Consumption Taxes by operators in the hospitality sector to the Lagos State Government.

Some of the affected companies include NTS Nigeria Ltd., Med-In Hospital & Pharma Services Ltd., Danvic Petroleum Int’l Ltd., Business Intelligence Technology, Avaya Nigeria Ltd., Gladstone Tech Ltd., Courier Plus Services Ltd., Kurioucity Ltd., Medilag Ventures Ltd., Future Oilfields, and Seven Six & Ten Limited.

During the same operation, 23 hotels, restaurants, and event facilities were also closed for failure to deduct and remit Consumption taxes.

The Director of Legal Services of LIRS, Mr Seyi Alade, while addressing a state-wide tax law enforcement exercise conducted by the Service in Lagos, explained that the tax liabilities of these companies and hotels amounted to more than N356.12 million.

Mr Alade said: “These companies deduct Personal Income Taxes from their employees’ salaries at the end of each month, and charge consumption taxes on goods and services purchased by customers.

“Unfortunately, some unpatriotic firms choose to withhold these payments, illegally converting the funds for their use.”

He warned that the enforcement exercise “shall be a continuous one and it shall be visited on all erring companies, hotels, restaurants, and individuals in the state if they refuse to regularise their tax positions immediately or if they fail to comply with all extant tax laws operational in Lagos State.”