Latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war

The conflict in Gaza raged for a 27th day Thursday after Hamas militants killed 1,400 people and kidnapped more than 230, according to Israeli officials, in the deadliest attack in the country’s history.

Since then, Israel has relentlessly bombarded the Palestinian territory and sent in ground troops as they seek to destroy Hamas, with the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza saying 8,796 people have been killed, two-thirds of them women and children.

Here are five key developments from the past 24 hours:

– More Gaza evacuations –

A day after the first wounded Palestinians and foreign passport holders crossed into Egypt from Gaza, more arrived Thursday morning at the Rafah border crossing.

Hisham Adwan, the crossing’s director in Gaza, said about 100 wounded people and 400 foreigners and dual nationals, including US citizens, were expected to cross during the day.

Cairo said it would help evacuate “about 7,000” foreigners and dual nationals from Gaza, who hold passports from more than 60 countries.

– Biden backs ‘pause’ –

US President Joe Biden, responding to a heckler at a Minnesota campaign event Wednesday night, said there should be a humanitarian “pause” in the war to get the hostages out.

“I think we need a pause,” he said.

The White House has previously called for “humanitarian pauses” to allow aid to be delivered into Gaza or to carry out evacuations, but has so far refused to discuss a ceasefire, believing it would exclusively play into the hands of Hamas.

On Friday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold talks in Israel and then visit other countries in the region as Washington seeks “urgent mechanisms” to reduce regional tensions, his office said.

– Wounded trapped in Gaza –

More than 20,000 wounded people are still trapped in Gaza, according to Doctors Without Borders (MSF), despite a tiny handful of evacuations of “severely injured” people to Egypt.

Egyptian officials said 76 seriously wounded and sick people had crossed the Rafah crossing for treatment in Egypt on Wednesday, the first day the border had opened.

“There are still over 20,000 injured people in Gaza with limited access to healthcare due to the siege,” MSF said.

– Night-time battles –

The Israeli army said Thursday its forces had killed “dozens” of Palestinian militants in overnight battles in the northern Gaza Strip.

Troops on the ground were aided by “artillery fire and tanks” as well as “an aerial strike from a helicopter and a missile strike from a naval boat”, the army said.

– Yemen rebels claim drone attack –

Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels on Wednesday said they launched a drone attack towards Israel, the latest in a spate of such raids since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

A Huthi military statement said the rebels had “launched a large batch of drones… at several targets” in Israel, vowing to “continue to carry out their military operations in support” of the Palestinian people.