LASU final year students win N200,000 Invasion Group challenge

Six final year students of the Lagos State University (LASU) have won the Invasion Group Challenged prize of N200, 000 at the National Parliamentary Summit ’23, organized recently by the 33rd Lagos State University (LASU) Student Parliamentary Council in collaboration with The Invasion Group.

The summit had over 50 final-year students divided into 10 different groups with different challenges to unravel and find solutions to them. It was held recently at the SUG Arena in LASU.

The winning group addressed Nigeria’s unemployment rate and the growing argument that Nigeria should prioritize vocational schools over Universities. As the Ministers of Education, what would your recommendations to the government be?

The winning group defines the problem and brainstorms as to how to address the problem. Each session of the summit provided valuable lessons, including The importance of Design Thinking, a problem-solving approach that focuses on human-centered solutions and fostering innovation. The four A’s that drive people: ability, Agility, Aptitude, and Attitude, networking skills and insights, and factors influencing career choices: purpose, passion, people, and performance.Speaking at the event, the Co-Founder of Invasion Group, Bayode Oke said that the event was aimed at showcasing the power of young minds coming together for transformative change.

According to him, our objective is to grow to become an organisation with global standards and best practices, providing empowerment initiatives and global services, with a core interest in education for a sustainable future and achieving the sustainable development goals of the Model United Nations.

“We are also out to harness the strength of youths to effect a change in their immediate environment by inspiring, empowering, and equipping a new breed of Nigerian leaders through the acquisition of skills for personal, organisational, and community transformation”, he said.

In his words, a Cybersecurity Expert and Co-founder of Invasion Group, Rilwan Ogunbola said that the problems we face in our society require new thinkers and problem solvers.Ogunbola noted that government alone cannot address the lingering challenges of our times, thus, the need to inculcate in our youths the values and skills to face the evolving challenges that we face.

Also, speaking, the co-founder, of Invasion Group, Marvelous Olusegun said that the growing concern of unemployment among our youths can only be addressed when they have the required skills needed for employment in this ever-competitive society.