Lagos Police declare war against kidnappers, others

By Emma Nnadozie, Crime Editor

lagos—Following the upsurge in cases of high-profile abductions in Lagos, among other violent crimes, the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police has declared full-scale war against kidnappers and others perpetrating various violent crimes across the state.

The daredevil kidnappers target wealthy businessmen in the hospitality industry residing mostly at the Ago Palace Way, Lagos.

The victims are forced to part with millions of money both in local and foreign currencies to secure their release.

They also warn their victims not to make public their ordeals or they would revisit them.

Unfortunately, the kidnappers are now spreading their operations to other parts of the state.

Speaking on the situation, the state police spokesman, Benjamin Hyndeyin, told Vanguard that “Crime, generally, in Lagos is being fought by the Lagos State police command with all the seriousness it deserves. That is why, when we check our statistics at the end of every month, we record a decrease in crime.

“Some people might want to argue that there is an increase in a certain type of crime in recent times. We are not unaware of such reports but generally, the command does its best to study crime trends, crime pattern to ensure that crime remains low as it has always been in Lagos because we want to continue to enjoy that status as one of the safest states in the country.

“The claim that night patrol has been on a decline is actually debatable because our men are always instructed to go out day and night. People complain that they can’t enjoy their night life if they are coming back from a club; they see police at every bus stop. Others applaud us for seeing the police. “They say it gives them a sense of security. So, it’s not on the decline, but just know that whatever we do is largely dependent on the resources available.

“We are making the best and most judicious use of our resources but no plan on our part to reduce patrol at night. We promise to do more once patrol vehicles are available.

“The command is aware of reports of kidnappings in some areas of the state. Based on that, the Commissioner of Police met with all Divisional Police Officers, all area Commanders, all strategic Commands and one of the issues that was brought to the floor was the issue of report of kidnapping. “It was properly analyzed, X-rayed and the commanders have been charged, especially in Okota, with the task of bringing it down to zero. The DPO covering that axis and others have also been tasked to review their operational strategies towards ensuring that their men are at alert 24/7 with raiding in order to ensure that it does not raise its ugly head again.

“We call on Lagosians to have faith in us and if they see something, they should not hesitate to inform us.”