Lagos govt, foundation target boys for digital skills empowerment

…launch “Tech Up Boys” project

…300 for take-off

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, through the Public Service Staff Development Centre, PSSDC, has partnered with Learntor Foundation, a digital transformational training and consultancy center, to equip young males across the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas, LCDAs, with unparalleled technology, analytical skills, and education.

About 300 residents, mainly young boys, are targeted to participate in the kickoff of the initiative.

The Commissioner of Establishment, Training, and Pension, Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo, disclosed this at a media briefing to herald the launch of the initiative tagged “Tech Up Boys’’, held at PSSDC, Complex, Magodo, Ikosi-Isheri LCDA.

Ayantayo, described the project as a step towards realizing the vision of the state government, where everyone is a digital leader.

According to him, “The “Tech Up Boys” initiative is in line with the state government’s, led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s goal of economic growth, technological innovation, and social stability. Hence, there is a need to provide youths with the skills and information to succeed in a world where technology is rapidly changing.”

While stating that the initiative goes beyond technical instructions to address the issues of unemployment, cultural pressures, and mental health difficulties, Ayantayo asserted that the project was a deliberate investment in the future of the state.

He stated, ‘By fostering financial independence and mental health as a consequence of the project, we are raising a resilient, innovative, and socially responsible generation’.

Ayantayo explained that the Tech Up Boys Project was designed by the PSSDC, in collaboration with Messrs Learntor Foundation, “to impact the youths in Lagos State, which exemplifies the commitment of the state government to partner with stakeholders to develop the next generation.”

Earlier, the Director General of PSSDC, Mr. Adekunmilola Adio-Moses noted that the innovative faculty members and staff of the centre would work in collaboration with the consultant on the project to provide the much-needed professional intervention required to impact the lives and livelihoods of the youth population, especially the young boys and men.

Adio-Moses added that ‘’ The partnership between PSSDC and Learntor on the Tech Up Boys Project is designed to empower young boys with technology skills, aligning perfectly with the needs of the 21st century.

“The program, which targets about 300 for the initial takeoff, is set to strategically engage with respective LGAs and LCDAs for efficient mobilization.

“The Tech Up Boys project is a 3-day capacity-building event that involves intensive technical instruction, a booth camp, and accommodation for the participants.

“The Tech Up Boys” Project will equip young boys with in-demand technology skills, making them job-ready and contributing to the state’s workforce.

“Graduates of this program will have a competitive advantage in the job market to strengthen the economic landscape of Lagos State.”

Mercy George-Igbafe, who is the consultant and initiator of the project, described the project as “A Beacon of Hope, an educational program with the mission to uplift, empower, and transform the male gender.”

George-Igbafe added that “the project mainly aimed to provide quality tech education such as: equipping young males with essential skills in data analytics, focusing on Power BI, Python, and SQL in order to meet the growing demand for data analysts, being an area of specialization that is currently experiencing a surge in global and local markets.”

She expressed her appreciation to the state government and members of the staff of PSSDC for their support and embrace of the project to empower the male gender in the state.