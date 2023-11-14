Labour Unions lock out NASS Staff

John Alechenu, Abuja

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), have stormed the National Assembly to enforce a nationwide industrial action over a dispute with the Federal Government.



National Assembly Staff as well as visitors going into or coming out of offices within the Assembly complex, were prevented from doing so as of 11:45 am.



However, lawmakers who had earlier on made it into both chambers were going ahead with their parliamentary duties as at the time of filing this report.