Labour Party calls on members to join rebuilding process 

…seeks end to destructive criticisms

John Alechenu, Abuja

The leadership of the Labour Party has urged members of the party to join it as it begins the process of rebuilding the party from the ashes of the 2023 electoral defeat.

National Publicity Secretary of the Comrade Julius Abure-led LP, Obiora Ifoh, made the appeal on behalf of the party, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He explained that the call became necessary in the light of a recent statement by persons some of whose names, he said, cannot be found on any of the party’s legitimate membership records.

According to him, these persons made unsubstantiated claims about alleged mismanagement of the party’s electoral fortunes before and after the 2023 general elections.

Ifoh said, “Our attention has been drawn to a social media publication titled “Time Up Julius Abure, We Demand A Labour Party That Must Stand For The Masses Of Our People, which was authored and signed by Diokpa Delly Ajufo, Zariyi Yusuf, Hon. Keftin Amuga, Dr. Peter Piper, Igwe K.C, Tony Magnifiquedude Asekome, Alhaji Audie Mohammed, Prof Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr on behalf of various bodies they represent.

“Some of these names we note are not even card carrying members of our party. The statement however was made against the current National Working Committee of the party as led by Barrister Julius Abure.”

The party spokesman explained that the authors of the statement In their hasty attempt to vilify the Abure leadership and to also destroy the facts of humongous achievements made by the party under his leadership within a short time, they conjured several allegations which are purely for the purpose of slander and muckraking.

He further said ordinarily, the party would have ignored the statement because they are both myopic and baseless but that it chose to respond in order not to allow its teeming members and supporters as well as other reading public to be misled.

Ifoh said, “On the allegation that the leadership of the party has not been able to translate to success the support given by the members of the party and the Obidient Movement.

“It is pertinent to state categorically that this would be the first time in the history of the Labour Party to have contested vigorously in a presidential election.

“Yet, after all the manipulations of the result, Labour Party won 12 states in the Presidential election, One governorship seat, 8 seats in the Senate, 35 seats at the Federal House of Representatives and numerous other seats in the State Houses of Assembly.

“This is also the first time, the Labour Party will be a major political force to be reckoned with and as at today in Nigeria, going by INEC’s records and the performances of the various political parties, Labour Party can best be described as the Third Force in Nigeria and these achievements were recorded by the party within five months, the shortest possible time in the history of political parties in Nigeria.

“In a very short period from now, we will commence our drive for membership across the nation and we urge people, including the authors of the statement to use this time to formalise their membership of the Labour Party by also ensuring that they visit their wards, register and ensure they help the party grow in their localities.”