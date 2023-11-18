Kwara: Suspected cultists hack two students to death in Offa Poly

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Suspected student cultists at Federal Polytechnic, Offa in Kwara state on Thursday hacked to death two Higher National Diploma(HND)1 students.

While one is a yet-to-be-identified male student, the other victim is Miss Toyin Bamidele of the Faculty of Food Science and Technology.

Vanguard reliably gathered that while the male student said to be the leader of a cult group was macheted to death within the premises of the polytechnic, Toyin Bamidele said to be the girlfriend of the leader of a rival group couldn’t be found, was trailed to her resident in town where she was hacked to death.

While the Kwara police command has deployed officers into the ancient town to arrest the perpetrators of the acts and bring them to book, the institution’s management has condoled with the families of Miss Toyin Bamidele in a statement issued by the Acting Public Relations officer of the polytechnic, Mrs Folake Akinloye.

Vanguard also gathered that the remains of the two students have been deposited at the morgue of General Hospital in Offa for an autopsy to be carried out on them.

Vanguard, however, gathered that the female student, Toyin Bamidele was washing her clothes at her residence at Dampson Hostel located along the Atari area of the mini campus of the institution, Thursday night, when the assailants came and mauled her to death.

Further findings by Vanguard revealed that the death of the two students might not be unconnected with the now popular “Sign Out” ceremonies in the nation’s tertiary institutions whereby students celebrate the end of their last examination, but has now been turned into cult wartime by rival cult groups.

The residents of the area who spoke on the condition of anonymity told Vanguard that, “when we heard the sound of the invasion, some of us had to run for our safety.

“But at the end of the attack which lasted about fifteen minutes, when we got to her room, we discovered the lifeless body of the deceased and then informed the appropriate authorities on the incident”.

Also, a senior police officer at Offa Divisional Police Office who sought anonymity confirmed the incident saying, “We have commenced full investigations into the dastardly act in order to fish out the masterminds of the killing of the female student, Miss Toyin Bamidele”.

However, the management of the institution has commenced full investigations into the incident.

A statement issued by the Head of the Acting Public Relations of the Polytechnic, Mrs. Folake Akinloye said that Management of Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State has commenced investigation into the incident.