November 11, 2023

Kogi SDP guber candidate, Ajaka casts vote at PU 05 in Idah

Kogi SDP governorship candidate, Muritala Ajaka

The Kogi State governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PDP), Muritala Ajaka, has voted at his polling unit in Owoli-Apa 002, PU 005, located in Idah local government area.

Ajaka voted around 9:45 am on Saturday at the ongoing November 11 off-season governorship election in the state.

Vanguard reports that apart from Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo states are also having gubernatorial elections on the same day.

