Kogi: Result sheets tampered with in Ogori/Magongo, Dino Melaye alleges

The Kogi State Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen Dino Melaye, has alleged that result sheets have been prefilled and tampered with in all polling units located in Ogori/Magongo local government area of the state.

Melaye also said that there are massive protests in the units, as voters have refused to be accredited, insisting that the plain result sheets should be made available for the electorate in the area.

The former Kogi senator made these known in a short video posted on social media on Saturday morning as the off-season governorship election is ongoing in the state.

He urged the people to resist any form of malpractice that could scuttle their wishes as the people of Kogi.

“..is to show agents the result sheets and that the result sheets have been written. There is a

massive protest in all polling units in Ogori/Mangogo local government of Kogi State right now,” Melaye said.

“The result sheets have been filled and tampered with already, and people have refused to accredit, people have refused to vote and they are insisting that the plain result sheets must be returned to agents in accordance with the electoral law.”

Melaye added, “If they refuse to show you result sheets in all polling units across the state, don’t accredit, don’t vote, protest and resist it. This is democracy. We must protect our votes, and protect the process. We must make sure that all the regulations are being observed and respected.”

