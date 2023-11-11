Kogi poll: Local food sellers doing business in Lokoja

Local food sellers are taking advantage of Saturday’s Kogi governorship election, to make brisk business in Lokoja, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A NAN correspondent who went round polling units in Lokoja, reports that food sellers positioned themselves few meters close to polling units to attract patronage from voters after they cast their votes.

Some of the sellers were visible outside polling unit 012 ward A, Crowder Memorial College, where they displayed different dishes for voters to buy.

Other sellers took strategic stands inside schools were polling units were located selling their wares.

A food seller, Madam Jummai Joshua, told NAN that selling food during elections was an age-long tradition in the state, because voters had to eat after voting.

“You know that things are very difficult in the country, we can’t afford to stay at home, because our children must eat,” she said. (NAN)