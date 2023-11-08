Alhaji Murtala Ajaka, SDP governorship candidate in Kogi.

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Kogi state, Murtala Ajaka, has alleged that he is a target of assassination over the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state.

Ajaka made this claim in an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

The SDP candidate’s assassination claim came on the heels of an alleged attack in Dekina Local Government of the state.

Ajaka said he was at the police headquarters in Abuja to protest the matter.

“The attacks are taking place under one commander. You can see the vehicles. The civil defence (officers) they use there are not from Kogi State. They are in Kogi State for the election.

“The event happened in Dekina Local Government. That is the place I normally stay whenever I am in Dekina. I lived there, too. Their target was to get me, my DG campaign, and the APC zonal chairman, Mr Ahmad Ata, assassinated. That was their target.

“The governor said he did not want to see me… Let them take me to court. I will give the details. I have an audio tape.”

However, Ajaka alleged that Governor Yahaya Bello wanted to impose a successor on the people of Kogi State, saying the people were solidly behind his candidacy.

“The governor wants to impose a successor on the people of Kogi State. But they don’t want Yahaya Bello anymore,” he said.