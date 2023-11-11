Kogi Guber: APC’s Ododo wins Yahaya Bello’s polling unit

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi state, Usman Ododo, has won the polling unit of Yahaya Bello, the incumbent governor of the state.

Ododo, according to the result at polling unit 11, Agassa, Okene LGA, Kogi, scored 840 votes while his close challengers — Murtala Ajaka, candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Dino Melaye of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) — did not have any vote.

Ododo had also expressed satisfaction with the conduct of security operatives and commended them for ensuring that things were smooth and peaceful.