Kogi guber: Announce results now, SDP’s Adebayo charges INEC

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in the February 25 presidential elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has charged the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) to announce the results of the governorship elections conducted in Kogi State yesterday, November 11.

Writing on his official X handle, @Pres_Adebayo, he stated that his party, the SDP, had demonstrated the highest level of ethics and nationalism and would only want the INEC to announce the result it got in the elections.

Adebayo also noted that his party has been loyal to Nigeria and would never do anything to undermine the country’s institutions.

He said: “The INEC must understand that the SDP has demonstrated the highest level of ethics and nationalism in these elections. We are loyal to Nigeria and would never undermine national institutions. We simply expect our results in the Kogi State governorship election to be decollated as it is.”

