Kogi Govt. closes schools for guber poll

The Kogi state government on Wednesday announced the closure of schools for the off-circle governorship election scheduled for Saturday in the state.

Mr Wemi Jones, the Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, gave the directive in a statement issued in Lokoja.

He said, “All schools must shut down from Friday, for the election”.

“The Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology hereby directs all institutions at the primary, secondary, and tertiary levels to be closed from Friday, Nov. 10, to Tuesday, Nov. 14.

“This became imperative because of the state governorship election slated for Saturday.

“However, normal academic activities will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 15,” he said.