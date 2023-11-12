Kogi: APC uncovers plot to disrupt collation, cautions INEC against falling prey

INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood

Omeiza Ajayi

The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC said it has uncovered plans by opposition elements in Kogi state to disrupt the ongoing collation of governorship election results, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to not bow to attacks and pressure from Amy quarter.

APC in a statement on Sunday in Abuja signed by its spokesman, Felix Morka said its candidate, Ododo Ahmed Usman was on his way to victory and asked the electoral umpire to protect the legitimacy of the mandate.

Morka said; “With the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, Usman Ododo, coasting to spectacular victory in Saturday’s Kogi Guber election, we call on the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to protect the integrity of the legitimate votes of the Kogi electorate.

“Announced and uploaded results, so far, show our Candidate maintaining a landslide lead in Kogi West and Central, with a competitive showing in Kogi East.

“We are keenly aware of intense pressure, including violent threats on INEC staff, by agents and supporters of trailing opposition parties aimed at unduly influencing or disrupting ongoing collation of results in the state.

“We urge INEC to stand fast in the discharge of its constitutional duty to deliver free, fair and credible election in the state, and ensure that the freely exercised will of the Kogi electorate prevails”.