Kogi APC ends campaign, as govt assures of security

Kogi State All Progressives Congress, APC, Governorship Campaign Council has drawn the curtains on campaigns.

The Council made the announcement in a statement by Kingsley Fanwo, its spokesman/Director, Media and Publicity.

Meanwhile, the state government has assured citizens of security, urging them to come out and vote.

A statement by Fanwo, who is also the Commissioner for Information and Communications “urge the people of Kogi State to come out en masse to vote on Saturday, November 11, 2023.”It is your civic right to elect your leaders.

“The security operatives in the state are here to protect you and make your votes count.

“They are not in the state to intimidate or harass you as they have remained very professional since arriving in the state to provide security for our people and we commend the Federal Government and security agencies for their commitment to peaceful poll.

“Every polling unit will be protected and the eligible voters will have the confidence to cast their votes.

“Violence should be shunned by all as we cannot afford to lose the peace we enjoy in the state to an exercise which should ordinarily be a celebration of democratic rights.”

Campaign ends

On the electioneering campaigns, the statement read: “We wish to inform the general public that the Kogi State APC has stopped all campaign activities since the midnight of Thursday, November 9, 2023, in compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

“By this announcement, any campaign activity henceforth does not have the permission of the party or its governorship candidate.

“We urge all our supporters to take note of this as the party and or its candidate will not be liable for any infringement on campaign duration.”